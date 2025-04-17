Corey Seager News: Socks fourth homer in win

Seager went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Seager socked a 427-foot blast into deep center field in the seventh inning, giving the Rangers an insurance run to put the team ahead 5-3. The star shortstop is off to a strong start at the dish in 2025, slashing .306/.368/.516 with four round trippers, one double, six RBI and six runs scored through 62 at-bats (17 games).