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Corey Seager News: Swats first home run of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Seager took a 92 mph fastball from Aaron Nola over the fence for his first home run of the season in the top of the first inning. Seager later singled in the fifth inning. Through two games, Seager is 4-for-8 at the plate with the home run and a pair of runs scored.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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