Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager News: Takes BP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Seager (appendix) took live batting practice Monday and appears to be 100 percent healthy for the start of spring training, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Seager closed this past season on the injured list after requiring an appendectomy in late August, but he was cleared to resume baseball activities a little under three weeks after the procedure and appears to have had a normal offseason. While good health has often been elusive for Seager since he played 151 games in his first campaign with Texas in 2022, he's remained excellent when available over the subsequent three seasons, producing a collective 152 wRC+ during that stretch. First-year manager Skip Schumaker has yet to make any firm decisions on the makeup of the Rangers lineup for 2026 beyond noting that Brandon Nimmo will likely bat leadoff, but Seager seems like a good bet to slot second or third in the batting order more often than not.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
