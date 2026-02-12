Cory Lewis Injury: Shut down with shoulder strain

Lewis has been shut down from throwing after he was diagnosed with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lewis is coming off a disappointing season as he had an ugly 7.27 ERA and 87:68 K:BB ratio in 73 innings at Triple-A. He did miss time last season with a right shoulder injury, but it's not clear if this setback is related. Lewis has had an unusual career path as he's increasingly incorporated a nuckleball in his arsenal. He'll likely be shut down a few weeks before being evaluated.