Cory Lewis Injury: Weeks away from pitching

Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta said Thursday that Lewis (shoulder) is still a couple weeks away from throwing off a mound, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis strained his right shoulder prior to reporting to spring training and only recently began playing catch, so he'll need more time to increase his throwing distance off flat ground before graduating to mound work. The 25-year-old was cut from big-league camp Thursday and will likely serve as a swingman at Triple-A St. Paul once he's fully healthy.