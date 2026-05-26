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Cory Lewis News: Cleared from shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Lewis (shoulder) has allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in two appearances for Double-A Wichita since being assigned to the affiliate Wednesday after being reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list.

Lewis was shut down in spring training due to a right shoulder strain and opened the season on the shelf for St. Paul before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 17. Over five rehab appearances between Single-A Fort Myers and the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Lewis struggled to regain form, posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in nine innings. Though he's seemingly healthy again, Lewis will need to find success at Wichita before St. Paul brings him aboard as a potential rotation option.

Cory Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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