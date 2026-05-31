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Craig Kimbrel Injury: Lands on IL with wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 8:27pm

The Rays placed Kimbrel on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right wrist strain.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Kimbrel showed no sign of injury while tossing a scoreless inning of relief in his Rays debut Tuesday in Baltimore, but his wrist began bothering him Friday. After consulting with team doctors, Kimbrel and the Rays came to a mutual decision for the veteran right-hander to go on the shelf, though he could be ready for activation when first eligible June 12.

Craig Kimbrel
Tampa Bay Rays
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