Craig Kimbrel Injury: Lands on IL with wrist issue

The Rays placed Kimbrel on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right wrist strain.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Kimbrel showed no sign of injury while tossing a scoreless inning of relief in his Rays debut Tuesday in Baltimore, but his wrist began bothering him Friday. After consulting with team doctors, Kimbrel and the Rays came to a mutual decision for the veteran right-hander to go on the shelf, though he could be ready for activation when first eligible June 12.