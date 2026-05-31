Craig Kimbrel Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rays placed Kimbrel on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 28, due to a right wrist strain.

It's unclear when exactly he sustained the injury, but Kimbrel last took the mound Tuesday in Baltimore, where he fired a scoreless inning. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated from the IL on June 12, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.