Craig Kimbrel Injury: Lands on injured list
The Rays placed Kimbrel on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 28, due to a right wrist strain.
It's unclear when exactly he sustained the injury, but Kimbrel last took the mound Tuesday in Baltimore, where he fired a scoreless inning. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated from the IL on June 12, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.
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