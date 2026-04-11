Craig Kimbrel News: Contract selected
The Mets selected Kimbrel's contract from Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Kimbrel reported to Single-A to begin the regular season after failing to win a roster spot out of spring training. He struck out two batters over two shutout frames at St. Lucie, and he'll now claim a spot in the Mets' bullpen. The 37-year-old's days of working as a closer are likely behind him, especially with Devin Williams on the roster, but Kimbrel could still be an effective middle reliever after putting up a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings between Houston and Atlanta last season.
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