Craig Kimbrel News: DFA'd by Mets
The Mets designated Kimbrel for assignment Friday.
Kimbrel's brief stint with the Mets was unsuccessful, as he collected a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15 innings out of the bullpen. He is likely to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent. Kimbrel will turn 38 next week and could have to accept a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.
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