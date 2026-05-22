Craig Kimbrel News: DFA'd by Mets

The Mets designated Kimbrel for assignment Friday.

Kimbrel's brief stint with the Mets was unsuccessful, as he collected a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15 innings out of the bullpen. He is likely to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent. Kimbrel will turn 38 next week and could have to accept a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.