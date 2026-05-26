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Craig Kimbrel News: Gets MLB deal from Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Rays signed Kimbrel to a one-year contract Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel elected free agency Monday after being removed from the Mets' 40-man roster, and he's managed to quickly land another major-league contract. Slated to turn 38 on Thursday, Kimbrel posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15 innings with the Mets. The Rays are often able to work magic with pitchers and see something with Kimbrel they might be able to tap into, but he's nevertheless a long shot to produce fantasy value in Tampa Bay.

Craig Kimbrel
Tampa Bay Rays
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