Craig Kimbrel News: Heads to free agency
Kimbrel elected free agency Monday.
Kimbrel was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday and was then sent outright to Triple-A. However, instead of accepting an assignment to the minors, the veteran right-hander will choose to search for a big-league opportunity elsewhere.
Craig Kimbrel
Free Agent
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