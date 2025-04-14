Craig Kimbrel News: Joins Double-A roster

Kimbrel has been assigned to the Double-A Columbus roster, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Signed to a minor-league contract in mid-March, Kimbrel had been getting ramped up at Atlanta's spring training complex in Florida and is now ready to appear in games. The veteran reliever should eventually move up to Triple-A Gwinnett and, if all goes well, the plan is for him to join the big-league roster sometime in May.