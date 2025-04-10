Craig Kimbrel News: Not yet facing hitters

Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Kimbrel is still ramping up at the team's complex in Florida but hasn't begun facing hitters yet, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Kimbrel got off to a late start preparing for the season, as he didn't sign with Atlanta until close to the end of spring training. There's no telling when he might begin facing live opponents, but the plan is still for him to join the big-league club sometime in May if he proves to be effective in the minor leagues.