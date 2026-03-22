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Craig Kimbrel News: Out of running for bullpen job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:27am

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed Kimbrel on Sunday that the reliever won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

The nine-time All-Star had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but ultimately fell short at winning a bullpen job with the Mets after striking out five batters while allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings in the Grapefruit League. Kimbrel's minor-league deal is believed to include multiple opt-out dates that he can exercise if he's not added to the big-league roster, but Mendoza told Goodman that the 37-year-old righty is "leaning" toward staying in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season with the hope of eventually earning a call-up.

Craig Kimbrel
New York Mets
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