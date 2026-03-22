Craig Kimbrel News: Out of running for bullpen job
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed Kimbrel on Sunday that the reliever won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
The nine-time All-Star had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but ultimately fell short at winning a bullpen job with the Mets after striking out five batters while allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings in the Grapefruit League. Kimbrel's minor-league deal is believed to include multiple opt-out dates that he can exercise if he's not added to the big-league roster, but Mendoza told Goodman that the 37-year-old righty is "leaning" toward staying in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season with the hope of eventually earning a call-up.
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