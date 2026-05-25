Craig Kimbrel News: Outrighted to Triple-A

The Mets outrighted Kimbrel to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Kimbrel will presumably elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment, but he doesn't seem to have officially done that yet. The veteran reliever was booted off the Mets' 40-man roster last week after posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15 innings.