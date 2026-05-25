Craig Kimbrel News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Mets outrighted Kimbrel to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Kimbrel will presumably elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment, but he doesn't seem to have officially done that yet. The veteran reliever was booted off the Mets' 40-man roster last week after posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 15 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Kimbrel See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget328 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?347 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week351 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Lat Strain for EflinApril 14, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Kimbrel See More