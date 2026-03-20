Craig Kimbrel headshot

Craig Kimbrel News: Still chasing roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Kimbel did not exercise the first opt out in his minor-league contract with the Mets as he continues to pursue a spot on the Opening Day roster, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

New York's bullpen competition got a little bit narrower Friday with the club cutting Austin Warren, Kevin Herget and Robert Stock from big-league camp. Kimbrel has given up three runs with a 5:5 K:BB across six innings during spring training, but manager Carlos Mendoza has been impressed with the late life on Kimbrel's fastball. Bryan Hudson and Richard Lovelady are the remaining internal competition for a bullpen spot, but the Mets could bring in some outside arms as teams begin to trim the rosters for Opening Day.

Craig Kimbrel
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Kimbrel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Kimbrel See More
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget
MLB
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget
Author Image
Jason Collette
262 days ago
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
MLB
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
281 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
285 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Lat Strain for Eflin
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Lat Strain for Eflin
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
340 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025