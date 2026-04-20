Craig Yoho Injury: Notches three outs in rehab outing
Yoho (calf) worked around a walk and a hit batsman to deliver a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.
Yoho was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Opening Day after suffering a low-grade right soleus strain late in spring training. Since he projects to handle a traditional relief role that will rarely require him to cover more than an inning or two, Yoho shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment before being activated. However, given that Yoho struggled in his limited big-league action in 2025 and still has two minor-league options remaining, the Brewers may opt to keep him in Nashville once he's reinstated from the IL.
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