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Craig Yoho Injury: On mend from calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Brewers announced Wednesday that Yoho has been diagnosed with a low-grade right soleus strain and is projected to return to action in mid-April, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The soleus strain will take Yoho out of contention for a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen, but he's not expected to be in store for a long-term stay on the shelf to begin the season. The 26-year-old righty was one of the more dominant relief arms in the International League last season but struggled across his multiple stints in the majors, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and nine walks over 8.2 innings in eight appearances for Milwaukee.

Craig Yoho
Milwaukee Brewers
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