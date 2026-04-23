Craig Yoho News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Brewers reinstated Yoho (calf) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yoho has been on the injured list all season due to a right calf strain that he suffered during spring training. However, he's been playing in rehab games at Nashville since Sunday and has already pitched 2.1 shutout innings with the Sounds. The 26-year-old righty has dominated minor-league hitters throughout his minor-league career but gave up seven earned runs in just 8.2 innings with the Brewers last season. If he's able to come back from injury and right the ship in Triple-A, it may not be long before he gets another chance in Milwaukee's bullpen.