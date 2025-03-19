Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Craig Yoho headshot

Craig Yoho News: Cut from major-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 12:45pm

The Brewers reassigned Yoho to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Yoho was arguably the team's most impressive pitcher this spring, allowing just one run and two hits with a 12:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings. However, he's not yet on the 40-man roster, and that worked against him breaking camp with the big club. Yoho should still receive his first promotion to the majors later in 2025.

Craig Yoho
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now