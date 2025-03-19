Craig Yoho News: Cut from major-league camp

The Brewers reassigned Yoho to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Yoho was arguably the team's most impressive pitcher this spring, allowing just one run and two hits with a 12:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings. However, he's not yet on the 40-man roster, and that worked against him breaking camp with the big club. Yoho should still receive his first promotion to the majors later in 2025.