Craig Yoho News: Cut from major-league camp
The Brewers reassigned Yoho to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Yoho was arguably the team's most impressive pitcher this spring, allowing just one run and two hits with a 12:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings. However, he's not yet on the 40-man roster, and that worked against him breaking camp with the big club. Yoho should still receive his first promotion to the majors later in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now