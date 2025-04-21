Craig Yoho News: Officially added to roster

The Brewers selected Yoho's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Yoho had spun 9.2 innings while allowing just on unearned run with Nashville to begin the season, striking out nine and walking three along the way. The changeup artist boasts a 38.8 percent strikeout rate in his minor-league career. Yoho will work in low-leverage spots initially but could pitch his way into more meaningful appearances.