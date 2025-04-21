Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Craig Yoho headshot

Craig Yoho News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

The Brewers selected Yoho's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Yoho had spun 9.2 innings while allowing just on unearned run with Nashville to begin the season, striking out nine and walking three along the way. The changeup artist boasts a 38.8 percent strikeout rate in his minor-league career. Yoho will work in low-leverage spots initially but could pitch his way into more meaningful appearances.

Craig Yoho
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now