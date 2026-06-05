Craig Yoho News: Recalled from Nashville

The Brewers recalled Yoho from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

With DL Hall (pectoral) landing on the injured list and Jake Woodford departing the 40-man roster Friday, Yoho will return to the majors to help plug the holes in Milwaukee's bullpen. The 26-year-old has dominated Triple-A hitters since first reaching Nashville in 2024, posting a 1.14 ERA and 0.96 WHIP and a 100:33 K:BB across 79 combined innings. However, he gave up seven earned runs over 8.2 frames with the big club last season.