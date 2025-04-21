Fantasy Baseball
Craig Yoho

Craig Yoho News: Set to be promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

April 21, 2025

The Brewers are expected to promote Yoho from Triple-A Nashville, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Milwaukee will need to add Yoho to the 40-man roster in order to make the move. Yoho was an eighth-round pick in the 2023 Draft and has been lights out at Triple-A to begin the season. He's pitched in eight games, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings with one save. The Brewers need the bullpen help, as they are currently 26th in ERA.

Craig Yoho
Milwaukee Brewers
