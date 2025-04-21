Craig Yoho News: Set to be promoted to majors

The Brewers are expected to promote Yoho from Triple-A Nashville, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Milwaukee will need to add Yoho to the 40-man roster in order to make the move. Yoho was an eighth-round pick in the 2023 Draft and has been lights out at Triple-A to begin the season. He's pitched in eight games, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings with one save. The Brewers need the bullpen help, as they are currently 26th in ERA.