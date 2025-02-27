Craig Yoho News: Working with big club

Yoho threw a scoreless inning of relief in Wednesday's exhibition game.

The 25-year-old rose rapidly through the minor-league ranks last season and is competing for a relief spot with the big club. Even if he secures one it's unlikely he jumps into a key role with just 14.1 career innings above the Double-A level, but he tallied 10 saves last season and owns both a 15.5 K/9 as a professional an elite changeup, so he's worth keeping an eye on this spring.