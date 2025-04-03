Cristhian Vaquero Injury: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Vaquero had shoulder surgery last fall and will report to Single-A Fredericksburg once cleared, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

It's not clear how long Vaquero will be out, but he suffered the injury to his left shoulder on a dive back to the bag in the Carolina League Championship Series. Vaquero hit .190 with five home runs and 29 steals in 103 games at Single-A in 2024.