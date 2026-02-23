Cristhian Vaquero News: Good to go for spring training

Vaquero (elbow) went 1-for-1 with a base hit and a stolen base Saturday in the Nationals' 2-1 win over the Astros in Grapefruit League play.

Vaquero looks to be back to full health after he missed the final few weeks of the 2025 campaign due to a dislocated left elbow. The 21-year-old outfielder is expected to open the 2026 season at Single-A Fredericksburg or High-A Wilmington.