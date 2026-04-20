Cristian Javier Injury: Bound for 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Javier (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
Javier's initial placement on the 15-day IL was retroactive to April 9, so his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll be on the shelf through at least the first week of June while he recovers from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain. Given the length of his absence along with his poor numbers prior to landing on the shelf (12.54 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 4:9 K:BB in 9.1 innings over three starts), Javier likely won't be worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues.
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