Cristian Javier Injury: Lands on injured list

The Astros placed Javier on the 15-day injured list Friday with a Grade 2 strain in his right shoulder, retroactive to Thursday.

Javier's shoulder forced him to come out of his start Wednesday after just one inning, and he's likely to spend an extended period of time on the injured list now that he's been officially diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. J.P. France was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to add to Houston's bullpen depth, and AJ Blubaugh could be a candidate to move into the Astros' rotation after entering for Javier on Wednesday.