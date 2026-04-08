Cristian Javier Injury: Leaves outing with shoulder injury
Javier was lifted from Wednesday's start in Colorado after just one inning due to right shoulder tightness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
AJ Blubaugh was warming in the Astros' bullpen before Javier even took the field before the second inning, so it seems the club knew something was off. Javier then threw a warm-up pitch, motioned to the dugout and eventually exited, with Blubaugh entering the game. If Javier needs to go on the injured list, Blubaugh is a candidate to absorb his rotation spot.
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