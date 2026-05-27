Cristian Javier Injury: Slated for live BP
Javier (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Javier is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the injured list in mid-April. He'll continue to throw bullpen sessions and live batting practices until he's progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment. The expectation is that Javier will need multiple starts in the minors, so he may not be ready to be activated from the IL until early July.
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