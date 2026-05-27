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Cristian Javier Injury: Slated for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Javier (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the injured list in mid-April. He'll continue to throw bullpen sessions and live batting practices until he's progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment. The expectation is that Javier will need multiple starts in the minors, so he may not be ready to be activated from the IL until early July.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
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