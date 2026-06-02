Cristian Javier headshot

Cristian Javier Injury: Starting rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Javier (shoulder) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list in mid-April due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain, but he's ramped up his throwing program over the past few weeks and is now ready for game action. Javier will likely require a few starts in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the Astros

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
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