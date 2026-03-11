Cristian Javier News: Away from team for personal matter
Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Javier will be away from the club for the next few days while tending to a personal matter, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Citing privacy, Espada didn't provide any further information regarding Javier's upcoming absence, but the skipper noted that the right-hander will continue to throw while he remains away. Javier tossed 1.2 innings and 52 pitches in his Grapefruit League debut Monday, so as long as he's able to return to the team in time to make another start before spring training ends, he should be able to handle something close to a normal workload when his first turn in the rotation comes up during the regular season.
