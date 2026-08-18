Cristian Javier headshot

Cristian Javier News: Falls to Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 8:12am

Javier (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Javier was skipped the last time through the rotation. He has now lost three straight starts, allowing nine runs, including four home runs, over 15 innings in that span. He's at a 6.44 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 36.1 innings through 11 appearances (seven starts) on the year. Considering the Astros are on shaky ground -- they lead the AL West despite a 63-63 record -- Javier's spot in the rotation is far from secure. He's tentatively projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Athletics.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Javier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Javier See More
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, August 9
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, August 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago