Cristian Javier headshot

Cristian Javier News: Ineffective in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Javier took a no-decision Saturday against the Angels, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander's command was spotty at best in his season debut, as he tossed 41 of his 74 pitches for strikes and also served up a pair of home runs. Javier had a delayed start to last year due to Tommy John surgery recovery, and it appears initially in 2026 that he still has some more rust to knock off after posting a 4.62 ERA through eight regular-season starts in 2025. Javier might be tough to trust in fantasy lineups in his next scheduled matchup at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park versus the Athletics.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
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