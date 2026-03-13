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Cristian Javier News: Returning to team Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:16pm

Manager Joe Espada said Friday that Javier (personal) will return to the Astros on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier left the team Wednesday to tend to a personal matter. The right-hander will turn 29 years old on Opening Day, and this will be his first fully healthy season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2024. Across eight starts last regular season, Javier logged a 4.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB over 37 innings. He's expected to follow Hunter Brown and Tatsuya Imai in the rotation.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
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