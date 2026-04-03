Cristian Javier headshot

Cristian Javier News: Struggles against Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Javier (0-1) took the loss Friday versus the Athletics, allowing six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Javier ran into trouble in the third inning and then found more of it in the fourth before he was pulled from the game. He threw just 44 of 82 pitches for strikes, though he was able to keep the ball in the yard after allowing two homers to the Angels in his season debut. Javier's command is looking like a big problem -- he has a 3:9 K:BB with two hit batsman over 8.1 innings across his two starts this season. He's also given up 12 runs, but much of that is self-inflicted damage from putting too much traffic on the bases. The right-hander won't catch a break in his next scheduled outing, which is projected to be on the road in Colorado.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
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