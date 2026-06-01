Cristian Mena headshot

Cristian Mena Injury: Done for 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Monday that Mena underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Mena sustained a teres major strain in his right shoulder in June of 2025, which caused him to miss the rest of that season. He opened 2026 on the 60-day IL and was cleared to resume his throwing program in mid-May. However, it appears Mena suffered another setback in his recovery, and his shoulder injury is severe enough for him to undergo a season-ending procedure. The hope for the Diamondbacks is that the surgery will have the 23-year-old fully healthy for the start of spring training in February.

Cristian Mena
Arizona Diamondbacks
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