Cristian Mena headshot

Cristian Mena Injury: Opening season on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:57am

The Diamondbacks placed Mena (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Mena didn't pitch after June 6 last season after straining his right shoulder and had received a clean bill of health heading into spring training before aggravating the injury early in camp. The right-hander remains shut down from throwing and will now be shelved for at least the first two months of the season while he continues to rehab the injury.

Cristian Mena
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Mena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Mena See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB Best Bets & Player Props, July 3
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB Best Bets & Player Props, July 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
July 3, 2024
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Rankings 1.0
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Rankings 1.0
Author Image
James Anderson
November 29, 2023
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
September 28, 2023