Cristian Mena headshot

Cristian Mena Injury: Resumes throwing in May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Mena (shoulder) had been scheduled to resume his throwing program two weeks ago, MLB.com reports.

Mena, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right teres major strain, initially began a throwing program in late April before being shut down for a brief period. Though the right-hander appears to be building back up again, the Diamondbacks haven't provided an indication of where exactly he stands in his progression. Considering that he'll eventually need to complete a lengthy rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list, Mena is most likely at least a month away from joining the Diamondbacks.

Cristian Mena
Arizona Diamondbacks
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