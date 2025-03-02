Cristian Mena News: Makes spring debut
Mena (forearm) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in Friday's 6-1 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.
Mena didn't pitch after July 25 and finished last season on Triple-A Reno's injured list due to a forearm strain, but the 22-year-old right-hander looks to be healthy again for spring training. Before getting hurt last season, Mena got the chance to make his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks on July 3 and gave up four earned runs over three innings in a spot start versus the Dodgers. The right-hander is expected to remain on a starter's development track, but he doesn't appear to be a serious candidate for Arizona's Opening Day roster and will likely begin the season in the rotation at Reno.
