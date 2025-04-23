Cristopher Sanchez Injury: No current plans for MRI

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Sanchez (forearm) will play catch Friday and there are no current plans for the pitcher to undergo an MRI, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez had to be pulled from Tuesday's start against the Mets after two innings due to left forearm soreness. He's feeling much better a day later and there doesn't seem to be any worry that it could be a long-term injury. Sanchez's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Nationals, but Thomson said that could be pushed back a couple days.