Cristopher Sanchez Injury: Pulled with forearm injury

Sanchez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left forearm soreness, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanchez made it through only two innings before exiting the game, during which he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters. It's currently unknown if his injury will prevent him from making his next start, though two days off in the next week for Philadelphia will give the 28-year-old southpaw extra time to recover.