Cristopher Sanchez News: Dazzles in third win
Sanchez (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday in a 9-1 rout of the A's, allowing three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out 10.
The southpaw tied his season high in Ks in his best performance of the season, as Sanchez racked up 22 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (69 total strikes) en route to his fifth quality start of the year. Sanchez has given up more than two runs only once in eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 2.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Rockies.
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