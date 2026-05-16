Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Delivers masterpiece in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Sanchez (5-2) notched the win Saturday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on six hits and no walks in nine innings. He struck out 13.

The All-Star southpaw found himself in peak form, racking up a career-high 13 strikeouts in his fourth career complete game. Saturday also marked Sanchez's second career complete-game shutout, a feat he last accomplished back in 2024, and he's now spun at least seven innings while yielding zero runs in three consecutive starts to open the month of May. He'll be looking to keep the good times rolling in his next scheduled outing against Cleveland, boasting a 1.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80:14 K:BB over 64.1 frames.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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