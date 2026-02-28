Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Dominant in abbreviated outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sanchez allowed two hits and no walks in two scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto. He struck out four.

Following a breakout 2025 campaign as a first-time All-Star, Sanchez picked up right where he left off a year ago while generating a whopping 12 whiffs across just 32 pitches in his first spring start. The left-hander was a model of consistency last season, submitting a league-leading 23 quality starts over 32 appearances, and he's now being drafted as one of the top starting pitchers on the fantasy board in 2026.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristopher Sanchez See More
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
MLB
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
18 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
37 days ago