Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: Dominant Opening Day showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sanchez (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Rangers, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out 10.

The All-Star left-hander was excellent in his first outing of the year, holding Texas to a lone extra-base hit and generating 13 whiffs in his eighth career double-digit strikeout performance. It was particularly encouraging to see Sanchez throw 87 pitches, considering he topped out at 50 pitches in his final Grapefruit League start. Sanchez will be trying to keep the good times rolling in his next outing, currently projected for a favorable home matchup next week against the Nationals.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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