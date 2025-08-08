Sanchez may have one blip on the radar in the form of four-run outing July 28 against the White Sox, but he's been simply dealing on the mound since the start of June. The left-hander has spun at least six innings while conceding one run or fewer in nine of his 12 starts during that stretch, and he boasts a 1.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:13 K:BB over his last 85 innings. Sanchez will look to keep the good times going next week on the road against the Reds, who have a woeful .604 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.