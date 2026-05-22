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Cristopher Sanchez News: Extends scoreless streak Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 7:25pm

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians, scattering four hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Cleveland couldn't even get a runner into scoring position against Sanchez, but the southpaw was matched by an equally outstanding performance from Gavin Williams and the game was still tied 0-0 heading into the ninth inning. Sanchez got lifted after 96 pitches (60 strikes) and had to watch as Jhoan Duran served up the game-winning homer to Kyle Manzardo. Sanchez didn't get the win, but he did extend his scoreless streak to a stunning 37.2 innings -- the second-longest streak ever by a Phillie, behind only Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander's 41-inning streak in 1911. He'll look to make franchise history in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in San Diego.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
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