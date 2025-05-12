Cristopher Sanchez News: Fans eight in quality start

Sanchez did not factor in the decision during Monday's loss to St. Louis. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings.

Sanchez tossed three scoreless frames before Pedro Pages brought home a run with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Ivan Herrera later drilled a solo homer in the sixth. Sanchez has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight outings this season, including an active six-start streak. He produced 13 whiffs Monday, including eight with his changeup. Sanchez is sporting an impressive 2.91 ERA with a 52:17 K:BB across 43.1 innings. He's in line for a home matchup against the Pirates this weekend.